iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Canada Index worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 62,699.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 776,845 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the 4th quarter valued at $15,527,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the 4th quarter valued at $10,353,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,082 shares during the period.

EWC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 1,617,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,702. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

