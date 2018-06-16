Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,374 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 110,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust opened at $44.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPT. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

