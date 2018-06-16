The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr Purchases 54,100 Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE) Stock

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$245,614.00.

The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr sold 200 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total value of C$996.00.

On Friday, June 1st, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr bought 1,000 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr bought 200 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$850.00.

On Friday, May 18th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr bought 22,000 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 2,000 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 28,600 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, The Article 6 Marital Trust Cr acquired 3,100 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,935.00.

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports remained flat at $C$4.73 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canlan Ice Sports Corp has a twelve month low of C$3.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.62 million during the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

