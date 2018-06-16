Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) a $36.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 2,011,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,494. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

