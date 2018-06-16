FY2018 EPS Estimates for Spring Bank Pharma (SBPH) Raised by Analyst

Spring Bank Pharma (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Spring Bank Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388. Spring Bank Pharma has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.37.

Spring Bank Pharma (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharma by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 170,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharma

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

