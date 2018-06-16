Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

GMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Global Medical REIT traded up $0.11, hitting $9.13, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 370.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 126.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 329.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

