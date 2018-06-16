Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a GBX 141 ($1.88) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 565 ($7.52) to GBX 250 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capita to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 180 ($2.40) in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Capita to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 640 ($8.52) to GBX 200 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.38).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of Capita traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01), hitting GBX 150.90 ($2.01), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 23,650,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 721 ($9.60).

In related news, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £3,690 ($4,912.79). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,560 ($52,669.42). In the last three months, insiders bought 54,588 shares of company stock worth $9,712,336.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, debt solution, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, and travel and event services.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.