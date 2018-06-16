Capital One National Association Has $22.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital One National Association boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital One National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,662,000 after buying an additional 4,305,449 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,376,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,571,000 after buying an additional 1,915,039 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,398,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,999 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18,506.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,097,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,805,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down $0.13, hitting $107.90, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 26,028,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $370.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

