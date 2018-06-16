Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Capital Southwest traded up $0.05, hitting $18.98, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.25. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 111.90%. research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director John H. Wilson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

