Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Capitala Finance traded down $0.02, reaching $8.47, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 44,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,653. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,590.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,590.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $36,989.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

