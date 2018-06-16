Capreit (CAR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CAR stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.47. 2,571,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,314. Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$168.02 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Capreit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

