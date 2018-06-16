Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics opened at $16.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $548.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.03. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,346,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 165.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 337,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 359.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

