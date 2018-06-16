Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carclo (CAR)

Carclo (LON:CAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Carclo opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.15) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Carclo has a 12-month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.40).

Carclo (LON:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Carclo had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.57%.

About Carclo

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

