Card Factory’s (LON:CARD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

CARD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Card Factory to a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.20) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 230 ($3.06).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of Card Factory stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 193.40 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 184.23 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 358.80 ($4.78).

Card Factory (LON:CARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.25) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Card Factory had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.36%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Geoff Cooper sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.12), for a total value of £234,000 ($311,543.07).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards. The company designs, manufactures, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, including Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.