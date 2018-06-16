Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cardtronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 754,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.90.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 958,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,569,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,722,105 shares of company stock valued at $41,872,257 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

