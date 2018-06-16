Richard D. Wang Sells 80,000 Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Richard D. Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard D. Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of Career Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

Career Education traded up $0.13, hitting $16.24, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 552,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,647. Career Education Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.72.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Career Education had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Career Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

