Caretrust REIT (CTRE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $16.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Caretrust REIT opened at $16.83 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

