335,135 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Acquired by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose opened at $61.02 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.