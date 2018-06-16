51,450 Shares in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,246. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $139.24 and a twelve month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.66.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

