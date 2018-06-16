First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,097 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,551,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival opened at $65.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $448,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,020. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

