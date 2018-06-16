Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) VP Sells $422,500.00 in Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) VP William A. Gehman III sold 10,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 254,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,235. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $882.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on CARO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carolina Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Financial in the first quarter valued at $7,521,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 86.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

