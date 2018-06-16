Insider Selling: New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Insider Sells 7,049 Shares of Stock

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) insider Caroline Rouleau sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$236,141.50.

Caroline Rouleau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Caroline Rouleau sold 611 shares of New Look Vision Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.54, for a total transaction of C$21,103.94.

Shares of New Look Vision Group traded down C$0.35, reaching C$33.41, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. New Look Vision Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$30.49 and a 1 year high of C$37.19.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.36 million. New Look Vision Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in eastern Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

