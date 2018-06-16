Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $785,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,354 shares of company stock worth $1,761,331. 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

