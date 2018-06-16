Casey’s General Stores (CASY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASY. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores opened at $100.83 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,749,000 after buying an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,447,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,082,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,268,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,156,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 574,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

