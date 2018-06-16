CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.37 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $14.37 million and $2,719.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001510 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001363 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016703 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

