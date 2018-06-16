Cass Information Systems (CASS) Insider Sells $89,364.00 in Stock

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) insider Robert J. Mathias sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $89,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert J. Mathias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robert J. Mathias sold 1,192 shares of Cass Information Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $77,909.12.

Shares of Cass Information Systems traded up $1.66, reaching $68.49, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 121,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,577. The company has a market cap of $821.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $69.86.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

