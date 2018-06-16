RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 35,439 Shares of Catalent (CTLT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Catalent worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 362,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent traded down $0.07, hitting $41.47, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,689,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Catalent has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.47 million. Catalent had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.