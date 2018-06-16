Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 350,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,779. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.59. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 91.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

