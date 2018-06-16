Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Reduced by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Clearbridge LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $102.30 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.35%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

