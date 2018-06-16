Cavco Industries (CVCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Cavco Industries an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries traded up $2.55, reaching $216.85, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 90,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.44. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

