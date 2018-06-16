CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Insider Sells $321,704.50 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $321,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CBZ stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBIZ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CBIZ by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

