CBRE Group (CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.30 billion to $20.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

CBRE stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Brandon Boze sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,111,624 shares of company stock valued at $234,199,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

