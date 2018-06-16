Insider Selling: CDW common stock (CDW) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,466,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. 1,796,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. analysts predict that CDW common stock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW common stock by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CDW common stock from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

