CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of CECO Environmental traded up $0.06, reaching $5.77, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.10%. equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 658,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 213,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 63,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

