Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.11 ($38.50).

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares traded down €2.25 ($2.62), reaching €8.70 ($10.12), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 12 month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

