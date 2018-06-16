CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0402 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $118,457.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00589595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094018 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR’s launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

