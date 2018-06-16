Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences traded up $0.02, hitting $0.95, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 123,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,209. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 382,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Cellectar Biosciences makes up approximately 0.4% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned 2.42% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease.

