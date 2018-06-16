Cellular Biomedicine Group’s (CBMG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBMG. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group opened at $17.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.41. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 9,594.83%. equities analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Tao Liu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $209,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,867.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.16% of Cellular Biomedicine Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.