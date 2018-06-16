CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CELYAD SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR traded down $1.05, reaching $27.49, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 13,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The firm has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYAD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.