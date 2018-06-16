Centamin PLC (CEE) Director Gordon Edward Haslam Buys 25,000 Shares

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Director Gordon Edward Haslam purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

Centamin traded up C$0.03, reaching C$2.08, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704. Centamin PLC has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$2.96.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

