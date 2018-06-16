Centenus Global Management LP Takes Position in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned 0.06% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CNX Resources opened at $16.78 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.