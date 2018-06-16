Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Increases By 25.4%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,749,705 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 11,764,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,317,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 5,972,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,510. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $108,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

