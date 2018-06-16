Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Insider Ernest S. Pinner Sells 38,307 Shares

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,993.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Centerstate Bank opened at $30.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 9,999.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,380 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,899,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 899,674 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 623,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSFL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

