CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CENTRICA PLC/S from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 11,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,269. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

