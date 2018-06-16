Centrus Energy (USU) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.05

Headlines about Centrus Energy (NYSE:USU) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centrus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0782325948231 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp., formerly USEC Inc, intends to supply customers with nuclear fuel and support the energy and national security needs of the United States. The Company was engaged in supplying low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants.

