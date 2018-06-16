Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,988 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,216.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after buying an additional 6,174,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after buying an additional 4,685,323 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $70,510,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,265,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 3,322,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $42,435,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek purchased 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,649.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Centurylink stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

