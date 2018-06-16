US Bancorp DE Has $1.40 Million Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912,464 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek purchased 7,620,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

CTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

