Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 42,159 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 42,159 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $158,939.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 300 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $1,155.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 92,700 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $325,377.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 6,189 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $25,808.13.

On Friday, April 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 600 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $2,154.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 81,544 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $278,065.04.

On Monday, April 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 41,096 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $138,082.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.35. Cerecor Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 31.17%. research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD.

