Denis A. Cortese Sells 5,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerner traded up $0.79, hitting $61.87, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,712,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,740. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.51.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

