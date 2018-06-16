Cerner Co. (CERN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,679,135 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 9,040,973 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,239,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.49 to $64.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.51.

Shares of CERN opened at $61.87 on Friday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 123,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 646,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,099,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

